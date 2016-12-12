Vardah: Chittoor district on high alert, NDRF team rushes to Tirupati

more-in

TIRUPATI: With the cyclone Vardah feared to sweep southeast Bay of Bengal, a team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been rushed from Guntur to Chittoor district, which is camping at Tirupati and Madanapalle. Two boats have been kept ready at Srikalahasti to tackle crisis situations.

The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has predicted light to moderate rain and thunder showers at a few places in Rayalaseema for five days starting Sunday, where the wind speed is expected to be between 125 and 135 kmph. The district machinery has set up control rooms in all the tahsildar offices in the district, besides keeping an earthmover at their disposal. Similarly, sand bags have also been kept ready near the tanks that are likely to develop breaches. The Superintending Engineer of APSPDCL has also been intimated of possible power failure and the need for immediate restoration activities.

MCT swings into action

As medium to heavy rains are expected in Tirupati, the Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) swung into action by alerting its town planning, revenue, engineering, medical and sanitation wings to ensure all-round preparedness. Malvadigundam canal, Subhash Nagar, Sanjay Gandhi colony, Auto Nagar, Gollavanigunta, Sivajyoti Nagar, Akkarampalli, Lakshmipuram, Sundaraiah Nagar, M.R. Palle and Jeevakona have been identified as the low-lying areas where the officials are going to keep a vigil. The MCT has appointed Health Officer P. Usha Kumari as the contact person for Vardah-related queries. She can be reached at 97016 99936 or 98499 83062 (for Whatsapp).