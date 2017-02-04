VRSEC students exhibit josh in students’ fest

Students of V.R. Siddhartha Engineering College arriving to participate in 'AFOSEC - 2K17' at the college at Kanuru in Vijayawada on Friday. | Photo Credit: V_RAJU ; V_RAJU -

V.R. Siddhartha Engineering College students enthusiastically took part in cultural activities at AFOSEC - 2017, the two-day techno cultural students’ festival, here on Friday.

Nearly 500 engineering students from all over the country participated in cultural competitions such as general quiz, short film show, classical dance, western dance, spot and folk dance, both solo and group.

They also enthralled the gathering with their singing prowess and Telugu poetry reciting capabilities. There was festive atmosphere on the college campus as students walked on the ramp exhibiting their majestic gait and style with panache.

In the spot dance competition, Syed Abbas Ali (Potti Sriramulu Engineering) and K. Sunny (NRI Institute of Technology, Agiripalli) won the first two prizes.

College Principal A. V. Ratna Prasad, AFOSEC Coordinator G. N. Swamy, professors, teaching and non-teaching staff, and students participated in the programme.