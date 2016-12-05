Vijayawada

Speed up airport expansion, Collector tells officials

VIJAYAWADA: District Collector Babu A. instructed the officials of the Revenue Department to sort out any issues related to the expansion of Vijayawada (Gannavaram) airport by December 20.

At a review meeting on the airport project, Mr. Babu told the officials that land acquisition and other matters had to be dealt with expeditiously in view of the likely inauguration of the new terminal building in January. Joint Collector G. Chandrudu and District Revenue Officer Ch. Rangaiah were among those present.

