Smart parking is ok, but where is the space?

City is going to get smart parking app but parking facility is not as required

(Snapshot of smart parking face in NICA)

Towards making Vijayawada a smart city, the civic body and the State government along with the technology partners are working on various smart projects. One among them is the real time parking interface being exercised by Cisco as part of the Golden Mile project.

The smart parking interface is aimed at providing information to people of the space available in various parking lots on the M.G. Road through a mobile app or the website.

Ironically, the M.G. Road lacks space for parking in the wake of the increasing vehicular movement and there are no specific lots for both the two-wheelers and the four-wheelers.

The project developers are forced to choose the wayside space of the CR Rao Marg adjacent to the AIR station. The surface of the wayside is fixed with 10 wireless vehicle detection sensors.

These sensors mounted in the ratio of the number of spots detect vehicle’s presence and send the information as ‘occupied’ to the server and vice-versa when a spot is vacant.

Similarly, all the 10 sensors send data to the server which will process it and guide users to the available parking space.

Though the city traffic police and the town planning wing allotted parking space on the wayside of the M.G. Road, only two-wheelers could use them.

Lack of sufficient parking space in the cellars of the multi-storey buildings and the increasing influx of cars is only adding to the parking difficulties. The interface will be made available soon along with the integrated app.