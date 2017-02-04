Naval demo captivates people of Vijayawada

An oil rig blast simulated in the Krishna as part of the Eastern Naval Command's operational demonstration in Vijayawada on Friday. | Photo Credit: CH_VIJAYA BHASKAR

Breathtaking manoeuvres by the staff of the Visakhapatnam–based Eastern Naval Command (ENC) enthralled the people of Vijayawada on the penultimate day of the Naval operational demonstration at the Punnami and Bhavani Ghats here on Friday.

District Collector Babu A. and Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas witnessed the impressive display of feats by sailors on the serene waters of River Krishna and in the air.

Sorties by Naval helicopters, a flypast by Hawk trainer jets, a simulated explosion of an oil rig, sailors rising several feet above the river surface powered by water jet backpacks, enactment of a counter-terrorist operation by the marine commandos and other exercises evoked loud applause from the audience.

Earlier, the Navy band rendered the National Anthem. Andhra Pradesh Naval Officer-in-Charge Commodore Sanjeev Issar, coordinator Sujit Reddy and others were present.