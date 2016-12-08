Naidu striving to usher in all-round development, says TDP MLC

MLC and Chairman of the Legislative Council Committee on Government Assurances Gali Muddukrishnama Naidu having a word with committee member and MLC P. J. Chandra Sekhar (right) at a press conference in Vijayawada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: CH_VIJAYA BHASKAR

VIJAYAWADA: Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council Committee on Government Assurances G. Muddukrishnama Naidu on Wednesday said that despite deficit budget, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had been doing all he could to usher in development on all fronts.

Speaking to the media after reviewing the progress of various projects and programmes launched by the government in Roads and Buildings and Medical and Health sectors, he said upgradation and modernisation of national highways, construction of roads, road widening, repairs to national highways, introduction of e-PoS at toll plazas, and measures to prevent road accidents in the State were discussed at length.

He said that in the Medical and Health segment, a series of measures had been taken such as maintenance of VIMS under the government sector, supply of mosquito nets to tribal families in Agency areas, provision of medical aid through Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, development of KGH on the lines of NIMS, filling f vacant posts in all hospitals, and increasing the number of beds in Tirupati maternity hospital and streamlining of RIMS hospital.

The MLC said malaria cases had reduced, thanks to the government drive ‘Domalapai dandayatra’ in mission mode. Biometric system had been brought in to ensure attendance of doctors and staff at Primary Health Centres and dialysis centres had been set up in all regions. “There is no dearth of medicines in the PHCs,” he said.

He said due to promotion of institutional deliveries, the government could successfully bring down the mortality rate among infants and mothers.

MLCs and committee members P. J. Chandra Sekhar and P. Sudhakar Babu, Krishna District Collector Babu A., Sub-Collector Saloni Sidana, and Joint Collector Gandham Chandrudu were present.