Handicrafts expo gets under way

Handicrafts on display at the exhibition in Vijayawada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: CH_VIJAYA BHASKAR

The renowned handicrafts and handlooms from the northeastern States have come to the city on Wednesday. About 50 craftsmen from Nagaland, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghayala, Manipur, Mizoram, Skkim and Tripura came all the way to the city with their products ranging from dry flowers to dining tables.

The exhibition is organised by the North Eastern Handicrafts and Handlooms Development Corporation Ltd (NEHHDCL), Chennai, to help artisans avoid middlemen and also promote the sale of the handicrafts.

Home decors, murals, garments for women and several other items made of bamboo, jute, cane, wood and paper are among the products exhibited.

“This year we have brought all kinds of furniture which are on display in a separate section. Prices of furniture range between Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 40,000. We are expecting a great sale this season as the number of products is more compared to that displayed last year,” said K. Balasubramanian, manager and in-charge of the expo.

“The Ministry of Development of North East Region (mDoner) released Rs. 6 lakh fund for this exhibition which has products worth Rs. 30 lakh. We are expecting a profit of Rs. 12 lakh from this expo,” Mr. Balasubramanian said.

Swiping machine available

Mr. Balasubramanian said in view of the cash crunch, they had arranged card swiping machine to enable customers pay the bill through cards. Cards will be accepted for any amount of the bill.

Speaking about the demand for North East handicrafts in other States, Mr. Balasubramanian said the demand had always been increasing and the Corporation was trying to reach out to larger public.

He said next exhibitions would be held in Vizag and Hyderabad. The exhibition at the Madhu Hall in Moghalrajpuram will be open till December 6.