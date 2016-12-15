Endowments Commissioner’s office inaugurated

Ministers Devineni Umamaheswara Rao, P. Manikyala Rao and Kamineni Srinivas at the Endowments Department Commissioner’s Office at Gollapudi in Vijayawada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: V_RAJU.

more-in

Endowments Minister P. Manikyala Rao on Wednesday inaugurated the Endowments Commissioner’s office at Gollapudi near here.

The Minister said the foundation stone for the building was laid in May.

The building was constructed in a record time and quality standards were met, he claimed.

The project cost Rs. 9.5 crore.

Brahmin Corporation office to be constructed

A Brahmin Corporation office would be constructed in the premises, he said, adding the Venugopala Swamy temple being constructed in the same premises would be inaugurated by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Water Resources Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao recalled that there were attempts to occupy the endowments land.

At the same place, the government had constructed a building which met all standards.

It reflected the government’s efficiency, he said.

Medical and Health Minister Kamineni Srinivas, Endowments Commissioner Y.V. Anuradha and others spoke.