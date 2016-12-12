Vijayawada

Civic chief studies Washington D.C., to submit report to State

Municipal Commissioner G. Veerapandian, who had been to Washington D.C. to take part in a four-day hands-on learning programme for the global ‘city leaders’ on creditworthiness and municipal finance, will submit a report to the State government on possible ideas that can be adopted.

Mr. Veerapandian took part in the programme conducted by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and the Municipal Finance and Creditworthiness Academy at the World Bank Headquarters and presented the urban development projects and schemes being implemented in the city in detail. Scrap sculptures park, Transforming Vijayawada campaign, Happy Sundays, Street furniture and usage of Namma toilets are among the topics presented by Mr. Veerapandian.

Besides, he studied the methods used by the local body for street development, parking systems, bus shelters and other civic amenities.

At the end of the programme, the organisers awarded the Commissioner a certificate of appreciation and participation

