City college correspondent taken into custody

Gandhiji Mahila Kalasala correspondent C.L. Kantha Rao who was taken into custody by the One Town police in Vijayawada on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: HAND_OUT

VIJAYAWADA: City police on Tuesday took into custody Gandhiji Mahila Kalasala correspondent who allegedly misused the bank accounts of the staff of the college to convert black money into white recently.

According to police, college correspondent Mr. Kantha Rao, after the announcement of demonetisation of old high denomination (OHD) bank notes, deposited cash in as many as 43 accounts of the college teaching and non-teaching staff.

Clueless over the credited amount, one of the lecturers approached the City Task Force police who investigated the case and established the role of Kantha Rao. The CCTV footage at the Tamilnadu Mercantile Bank’s branch in One town revealed Kantha Rao going to the bank.

The role of the college principal and the bank manager too is suspected as Kantha Rao alone could not have acquired bank account details of the staff and deposited cash in each of their accounts.

The accounts of the staff were credited with an amount of Rs. 46, 000, Rs. 50, 000 and Rs. 20, 000 and also debited on the same day.