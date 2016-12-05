ANU gears up for NAAC peer team’s visit

more-in

Acharya Nagarjuna Univertsity is gearing up for another grading by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). The NAAC peer team will visit the university on Monday and over the next few days assess the quality of teaching, research, extension activities and consultancy services.

Vice-Chancellor A. Rajendra Prasad said that the university has made some remarkable achievements in the last few years.

The university has been placed in the 200-250 ranks category by BRICS (Britain, Russia, India, China, and South Africa). It has also received accolades in the form of the best ranking of Web of Universities, ISO certification etc. The nationwide NIRF ranking and MoUs with national and international organisations such as ISRO have put the institution on a high pedestal. With six colleges, more than 44 departments and 356 affiliated colleges spread in the Guntur and the Prakasam districts, the ANU provides learning opportunities in a number of applied courses that provide immediate employment, skill development programmes.

The university has so far had 4,632 papers in peer reviewed journals, 569 books, 21, 695 citations, ₹ 19.98 crore worth national-level projects.

The Centre for Distance Education offering courses to more than 12,000 students has been one of the biggest in the Telugu States. Among several initiatives launched recently, include community radio service,a first of its kind project in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Among the best practices, are admissions to international students into PG and Ph.D. programmes, introduction to twinning programmes and five-year integrated courses and establishment of Outreach Centre of Technopreneur Promotion Programmes.