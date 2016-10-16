‘72 p.c. increase in LI scheme estimate’

YSRCP leader alleges corruption in Purushottampatnam scheme

“Corruption is being promoted in a highly organised way by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to create avenues for his partymen to make money,” YSR Congress Legislative Party Deputy Leader Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy has alleged.

Addressing the press here on Saturday, he claimed that in just two years Mr. Naidu was able to complete corrupt deals to the tune of Rs.1.5 lakh crore.

In the latest such deal, the cost of Purushottampatnam Lift Irrigation Scheme Packages 1 and 2 was hiked by nearly 72 per cent, which was an additional Rs.684-crore burden on the exchequer, he said.

He alleged that as much as Rs.600 crore was siphoned off in the Rs.1,600-crore Pattiseema Lift Irrigation Scheme. Despite Supreme Court guidelines against the Swiss Challenge tender system, the State Government was still preferring it because there was tremendous scope for corruption in it.

“Make public land deals”

Details of the handing over of 1,690 acres of valuable land in the capital area to a Singapore-based company had to be made public, Mr. Reddy demanded.

All the money made in corrupt deals was being used to lure YSRCP MLAs to defect, he said. If Mr. Naidu was so honest he should ask all MLAs who defected to resign and contest in elections again.

Mr. Naidu was claiming that Rs.13,000 crore was disclosed in the Income Disclosure Scheme (IDS) in Hyderabad and used the information to sling mud on YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. Mr. Naidu should first disclose the source of information about the IDS, he said.