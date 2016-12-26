6,117 Kuchipudi dancers put A.P. in Guinness book

WORLD OF DANCERS: Kuchipudi dancers perform ‘Mahabrinda Natyam’ in Vijayawada on Sunday for Guinness Book of World Records.

With a spectacular ‘Mahabrinda Natyam’ show, a dizzying array of 6,117 performers created a new Guinness World Record here on Sunday, for the largest Kuchipudi dance.

The record-creating entry is “Jayamu Jayamu,” presented in unison, and the certificate for the feat was handed over to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu by Guinness adjudicator Rishinath.

The dancers were from various age groups: as young as 5 to more than 60 years old. The record event was preceded by two days of Kuchipudi conferences, including lecture demos for the budding artistes. Veteran dancers took part to encourage younger talent.

‘Jayamu Jayamu’, is considered a rich example of Kuchipudi, choreographed by the legendary Vempati China Satyam, and it was chosen for the record attempt ‘Mahabrinda Natyam’. Dancers from across the country were joined by those from U.S., Dubai, U.K., Russia, Hong Kong and Mauritius.

Dancers of Chinese origin who had learnt the form came from Hong Kong. Sunday’s performance lasted 13 minutes. The Guinness requirement is a minimum of 5 minutes to attempt an entry into the records.

A similar performance was held a couple of years ago in combined Andhra Pradesh, in Hyderabad, with a smaller complement of dancers. After bifurcation, the A.P. government has been focusing on promoting Kuchipudi, which takes its name from a village in Krishna district, 50 km from here.

Inspired by village

SiliconAndhra, a cultural non-profit organisation which has been building momentum for the event in association with the Andhra Pradesh Government, staged it at IGMC Stadium.

The ‘Mahabrinda Natyam’ was part of the 5th International Kuchipudi Dance Convention hosted by the state Department of Language and Culture. The audience was also treated to ‘Ananda Tandavam’, another hallmark Kuchipudi composition by Vempati China Satyam, presented by Madhavapeddi Murthy.

Mr. Naidu described the Guinness entry as a proud moment for Telugus and artists. Inspiration for the artistes comes from the village, and they are enthused to excel, he said.

The Chief Minister said the A.P. government had sanctioned Rs. 100 crore for promotion of Kuchipudi dance.

It would appoint dance teachers to every school with an honorarium of Rs.12,000 shortly. Parents should encourage children to learn the dance form as an extra-curricular activity, he suggested.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu saw in dance — one of 64 art forms — the capacity to help promote peace and harmony. SiliconAndhra founder and chairman Anand Kuchibhotla, eminent Kuchipudi gurus of yesteryear Raja and Radha Reddy, Yamini Krishnamurthy and many others commended the performers, particularly those from abroad, after they danced their way to the new record.