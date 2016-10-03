An overflowing drainage pit in front of a house on Lawson’s road in Tiruchi.— Photo: B.Velankanni Raj

The malfunctioning of underground drainage system poses health hazard to residents of Lawson’s road in the city.

The road, which is one of the important arterial roads in the city, has a number of residential colonies. It was one among the areas that were brought under the Underground Drainage system even before the Tiruchi Corporation was formed by merging the Srirangam and Golden Rock municipalities with Tiruchi municipality.

Though the UGD is still functioning in various parts of the erstwhile Tiruchi municipality, manhole dysfunction and overflowing of domestic sewage in various places have become the order of the day.

The sewer network that pumps sewage water to the treatment plant at Panchapur encounters severe strains owing to clogging of the lines at different parts. Not a single day passes off without manholes being opened to remove the blocks.

The Corporation had already dug up several arterial roads, including McDonald’s Road near the Central Bus Stand, Madurai Road, Heber Road, Collectorate road and others to carry out repairs of manholes.

Now, the Lawson’s road has joined the long list. Residents said that they could not discharge the sewage due to clogging of sewer lines for the last few weeks. It had led to overflowing of sewage on streets and roads.

In some places, in the absence of alternative steps, the residents have dug up pits in front their houses to store sewage water, causing stench and revulsion to the residents and passersby.

“We encounter the problem very often. In a way, the issue is affecting our daily routine. It needs to be addressed immediately,” said a resident of Lawson’s road.

It is learnt that the Tiruchi Corporation authorities had inspected the areas, where the blocks in the sewer lines were noticed. They promised the residents that the problem would be solved by carrying out repair by digging the Lawson’s road.

The residents said that the authorities should carry out the repairs immediately. It should not be postponed till the completion of local body polls.