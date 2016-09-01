The police administration has introduced additional infrastructure for strengthening the surveillance in the district. As many as 21 two-wheelers fitted with sirens and red-and-blue reflectors were distributed to police personnel.

Superintendent of Police J. Loganathan, who distributed the two-wheelers to the police at a function held here on Wednesday, said it would ensure adequate safety to the public particularly during festival seasons and in crowded areas. The police would reach the injured persons during any emergency.