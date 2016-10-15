Former Union Minister P. Chidambaram and former TNCC (I) chief Krishnaswamy participate in the protest.

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee, led by its president S. Thirunavukkarasar, on Saturday began a fast here protesting against the Centre’s ‘reluctance’ to form a Cauvery management board.

Former Union Minister P. Chidambaram and former TNCC (I) chief Krishnaswamy also participated in it.

Addressing partymen, Mr. Thirunavukkarasar said the Congress always fought for the State's rights and that it will not go on the backfoot to raise the issues concerning Tamil Nadu. Despite not being in the ruling dispensation for the past 50 years in Tamil Nadu, the party and cadre base remained intact. This was due to the sacrifices made by Kamaraj and Sathyamoorthy.

The TNCC (I) chief slammed the Union government’s U-turn on formation of a Cauvery management board. After assuring the Supreme Court that it would arrange for a visit by the board to the Cauvery basin sites and submit a ground report in the Supreme Court by October 6, the Centre scrapped the idea on October 2.

Terming Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “NRI Prime Minister”, Mr. Thirunavukkarasar said Mr. Modi had ‘insulted’ the people of Tamil Nadu by not giving an appointment to AIADMK MPs.

The Prime Minister had failed to honour many of his electoral promises, including the one to retrieve black money stashed away abroad. Support to the BJP was shrinking day by day, he said.