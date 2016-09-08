The Southern Railway will operate a special fare special train from Velankanni to Lokmanya Tilak Terminus on September 8. Train No.06027 Velankanni – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus special fare special train will leave Velankanni at 9.45 p.m. on September 8 and reach Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 9.15 a.m. on September 10. The train will stop at Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Sirkazhi, Chidambaram, Tiruppadirippuliyur, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Arakkonam, Tiruttani, Renigunta, Koduru, Razampeta, Cuddapah, Yerraguntla, Muddanuru, Tadipatri, Gooty, Guntakal, Adoni, Mantralayam Road, Raichur, Yadgir, Wadi, Solapur, Daund, Pune, Lonavala and Kalyan. Advance reservation for the train is open, a press release said.

The Southern Railway will operate the following special trains on Thursday to clear the extra rush of traffic in view of the annual festival of the Shrine Basilica of Our Lady of Health: The Tiruchi-Velankanni DEMU Express special train will leave Tiruchi at noon and reach Velankanni at 3.55 p.m. The Velankanni-Tiruchi DEMU Express special train will leave Velankanni at 10 p.m.. and reach Tiruchi at 2 a.m. The trains will stop at Tiruverumbur, Budalur, Thanjavur, Nidamangalam, Koradacheri, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam.