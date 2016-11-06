A large number of devotees visited various temples and offered worship to Lord Subramanya on the occasion of ‘Soorasamharam’ which marks the important part of ‘Kanda Shasti’ festival on Saturday.

Devotees offered worship and witnessed ‘samharam’ at Sri Subramaniaswamy Temple at Kumara Vayalur near here.

In Viralimalai, special abhishekam was performed to Sri Subramanyar. The processional idols were taken out for the ‘Soorasamharam.’

At Swamimalai, devotees offered worship to the presiding deity Sri Swaminathaswamy and also the processional deity. Special abhishekam was performed to Sri Swaminathaswamy followed by ‘raja alankaram’.

A special ‘108 sankabhishekam’ was performed to Sri Shanmuganathaswamy at the end of which the idol was taken to Sri Meenakshi Ambal shrine for the ritual of getting ‘vel’ for ‘soorasamharam.’