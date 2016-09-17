Thousands of protesters take part in road roko, rail roko and attempt to lay siege to Central government offices across delta districts

: A series of agitations in Tiruchi and other districts in the central region and complete closure of shops and business establishments marked the State-wide bandh called by farmers’ associations, political parties and traders on the Cauvery issue as well as to condemn the violent attacks on Tamils in Karnataka on Friday.

Thousands of protestors, who took part in road roko, rail roko and attempted to lay siege to Central government offices, were arrested across the region with security stepped up in the wake of the bandh call. Lorries, autorickshaws and several private tourist vehicles were off the roads in Tiruchi and other districts in the central region on the bandh day while State Transport Corporation buses plied as usual.

Government offices, government schools and banks functioned as usual with normal life remaining unaffected largely although there was sparse movement of public in buses. Several thoroughfares in Tiruchi witnessed lean vehicular movement all through the day.

The agitators came in turns and courted arrest in the central region making it clear in one voice that Tamil Nadu’s rights on the Cauvery issue should be ensured. They also demanded the formation of the Cauvery Management Board and the Cauvery River Regulatory Authority, besides condemning the Karnataka government for its failure to prevent attacks on Tamils in that State.

Cadre of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam led by former Minister K.N. Nehru staged a road roko near Periyar statue in Tiruchi when they were arrested. MDMK leader Vaiko who led a procession of his party functionaries and attempted to stage a rail roko at Tiruchi Junction was arrested. Senior CPI leader C. Mahendran who led the stir at Thanjavur was also arrested.

Protesters were also arrested after they attempted to lay siege to the Passport Seva Kendra in Tiruchi.

The usually abuzz Gandhi Market in Tiruchi and wholesale establishments in its vicinity wore a deserted look as they remained closed. Neighbouring Thanjavur also wore a deserted look as colleges, schools and other institutions remained closed.

Inspector General of Police, Central Zone, V. Varadaraju, told The Hindu that there were no untoward incidents in the zone.