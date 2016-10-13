STINKING: The drainage channel near Veli Andal Sannidhi on Melur Road in Srirangam has been posing a health hazard.— Photo: M. Srinath.

It was closed for a stretch of 285 metres but a stretch of about 147 metres remains open

A civic facility initiated by the Tiruchi Corporation in 2014 is yet to be completed leaving residents of Salai Road beside the Veli Andal Sannidhi in Srirangam in the lurch.

An open channel, with sewage water, runs to a length of 432 metres all along the road.

‘In 2014, the corporation took steps to close the channel and a stretch 285 metres was closed at an expenditure of Rs. 1.50 crore.

But the remaining stretch of about 147 metres was not closed.

“We were happy when the Corporation took steps to close the channel but we have to undergo the ordeal of foul smell in day time and mosquito menace in the evening,” says P. Thangam, an autorickshaw driver.

Narayanan, another resident, said that the corporation had even demolished concrete pathways laid in front of their apartments for closing the channel with concrete structure.

The channel was meant for discharge of storm water but discharge of sewage water from apartments and dumping of garbage had reduced its flow.

The channel has become a collection centre for waste water being discharged from Chithra and Uthira streets.

Corporation sources said that the entire channel would be divided into two channels - one for the discharge of storm water and another for sewage water. In fact, the work was executed with such a design in the first phase.

The channel had been planned to be linked with another open channel near the Yatri Nivas.