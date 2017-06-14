Observe Yoga Day, schools told

more-in

All schools and State governments have been asked to observe International Yoga Day on June 21, according to Union Minister for AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy) Shripad Yesso Naik. Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, he said that the Narendra Modi government had popularised yoga in several countries. The theme of International Yoga Day 2017 would be “Yoga for Health.” The Centre had sent a note to all governments and schools to organise Yoga Day on June 21. “It is not mandatory for schools to organise yoga day. It is voluntary. I hope, all schools across the country will observe the day,” Mr. Naik said. While Mr. Modi would attend the Yoga Day celebrations in Lucknow, two Central Ministers would be deputed to each State to take part in celebrations.

The AYUSH Ministry had planned to set up two ayurveda hospitals in Theni and Thiruvannamalai, each with 50 beds. The project would be implemented in 2017-18. Mr. Naik said that the Ministry had decided to upgrade the Ajantha Lakshmipathy Centre for Ayurveda in Chennai as a Centre of Excellence. It was functioning in a small building. The ministry had sent a proposal to the State government seeking 5 acres of land to create necessary infrastructure.

Stating that the Centre was inclined to set up ayurvedic hospital in all districts, he said it was for the State governments to utilise. The Centre would extend financial assistance to set up hospitals. He said that there had been good response for the Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery in recent years. It was decided to admit students based on the NEET.