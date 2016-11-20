Saundarya Rajesh, founder and president, Avtar Career Creators and Flexi Career India Pvt. Ltd, speaking at the launch of Yugaa in Tiruchi on Saturday.— Photo: B.Velankanni RajB_VELANKANNI RAJ

The city-based social welfare organisation, Yugaa, was formally launched on Saturday along with a website, marking its entry into the field of women’s empowerment, health awareness and environment protection.

The all-women Yugaa has a core team of 10 members, led by Allirani Balaji. Its website,www.yugaa-india.com, was launched at the Schwartz Hall of St. John’s Vestry Anglo-Indian Higher Secondary School.

Saundarya Rajesh, founder and president, Avatar Career Creators and Flexi Careers India Limited, was the chief guest. S. Usha, District Social Welfare Officer, A. Lakshmi Prabha, NSS Coordinator, Bharathidasan University and Grace Charlotte Thambirajan, principal, St. John’s Vestry School, were present at the inaugural ceremony.

“We are very keen on promoting education and rights awareness among women through Yugaa,” she said. “Yugaa stands not just for ‘years’, but also for youth, unity, growth, awareness and action,” she added.

Saturday’s function included an on-the-spot inter-school competition on ‘Best from Waste’, that tested students’ knowledge of ‘3 Rs’ – Reduce, Recycle and Reuse’. Contestants were asked to create products from discarded objects. “We are planning to target rural children in a wider programme on empowerment through curriculum-based activity with outside partners soon,” said Mrs. Balaji.

Yugaa is on the lookout for women volunteers for its projects. Membership is free in the non-profit organisation. More details can be had from Ms. Allirani Balaji, mobile: 9442663936.