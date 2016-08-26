A team from Malaysia based Sultan Idris Educational University visited Bharathidasan University on Wednesday to explore the possibility of entering into a Memorandum of Understanding for carrying out joint research, student and faculty exchange programmes.

The two member team-Nor Azimi, Dean, Faculty of Education and Samikannu, Coordinator, Faculty of Tamil Education, met Vice Chancellor V.M. Muthukumar and held discussion on identifying thrust areas for mutual cooperation in academic areas, research initiative and adjunct faculty.

The Malaysian team also made a power point presentation on ongoing programmes of Sultan Idris Educational University, which is one of the oldest higher educational institutes in Malaysia, and research initiatives.

They also met C. Thiruchelvam, Registrar, Bharathidasan University and E. Ramganesh, Head, Department of Education Technology.

Besides meeting senior faculty members, the Malaysian team met the students of Master of Education and research scholars.

Thrust areas identified

Mr. Muthukumar told The Hindu that a few thrust areas had been identified for a possible tie-up between the two universities. Possibilities would be explored on exchange of faculty members and student exchange. Similarly, there is a possibility for undertaking joint research too.

He said a team would be constituted to study the financial and legal formalities on student and faculty exchange initiatives.

Based on the outcome, the University would take a decision on entering into a Memorandum of Understanding.

