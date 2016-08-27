Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam treasurer and leader of Opposition M.K. Stalin charged that the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu was deteriorating by the day.

“The law and order situation in the State, which was in the ‘Intensive Care Unit’ in the last five years is now in coma,” he claimed at a public meeting on the topic, ‘Plight of Democracy in the Assembly,’ held here on Friday. The meeting was held as part of the DMK’s road show in various cities to highlight the alleged injustice meted out to 79 party MLAs who were suspended for a week from attending the Legislative Assembly proceedings after they created a ruckus in the House over a disagreement with the Speaker.

Mr. Stalin alleged that while the Chief Minister was claiming that Tamil Nadu was a “haven of peace,” in reality incidents of crime were being reported every day. Also the police were unable to make a breakthrough in several high-profile cases, including the murder of former DMK minister K.N. Nehru’s brother K.N. Ramajeyam and the suicide of Namakkal Deputy Superintendent of Police Vishnupriya.

Claiming that the Chief Minister was unable to accept criticism, he said the ruling party had filed a series of defamation cases against political party leaders, including those of the DMK, besides booking similar cases against journalists.

The DMK, he said, had made it categorical after the Assembly elections that the party would act as constructive opposition and not as an enemy of the ruling party. He wondered whether the DMK could not raise people’s problems and burning issues such as the Cauvery dispute in the Assembly.

DMK deputy leader in the Assembly Durai Murugan, Congress legislative party leader K.R. Ramasamy and DMK MLAs were present.