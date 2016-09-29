The Income Tax Department has said that counters for receiving declarations under the Income Declaration Scheme – 2016 at the Income Tax office here would function till midnight of September 30.

A press release from the Office of the Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Tiruchi, said declarations could be made online as well in the prescribed form. To enable people who prefer to file the declaration in paper form, the Central Board of Direct Taxes has instructed all Principal Chief Commissioners of Income Tax to ensure that arrangements were made for receiving such declarations.