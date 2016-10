RELIGION

Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple: Navarathri festival, ‘kolu,’ Thousand Pillar Mandapam, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Jambukeswarar Akilandeswari Temple: Navarathri uthsavam, Thiruvanaikovil, 6 p.m.

Sri Prasanna Venkatachalapathy Temple: Brahmothsavam, ‘pallakku,’ 7 a.m.; Simha vaganam, nagaswaram by Pettavaithalai R. Backiyaraj-Kulithalai S. Arunachalam and party, Gunaseelam, 7 p.m.

Naganathaswamy Temple: Navarathri festival, Annaiyin Thava kolam alangaram, Nandhikoil Street, 6 p.m.

Rajaganapathy Temple: Navarathri festival, abishekam, aradhana, Thanthai Periyar E.V.R.Nagar, Thiruvanaikovil, 8.30 a.m.; Sri Padmavathi Thirukalyanam alangaram, 7.30 p.m.

Sri Sai Sathya Mandir: Navarathri festival, Sai Maha Ganapathy abishekam, Lalitha Sahasranamam, Devi Mahatmiyam parayanam, 8 a.m; Veda parayanam, 5.30 p.m.; bhajans, 6 p.m.; Swara sangamam by Karaikudi M.S.Mani and party, 6.30 p.m.; maha mangala arathi, Srirangam, 7.45 p.m.

Sri Sringeri Sankara Mutt: Navarathri mahothsavam, Sri Rudrabishekam, Saradha Kalpa puja, deeparadhana, Amma Mandapam Road, Srirangam, 8 a.m.; Sri Chakra Navavarna puja, Suvasini kanya puja, deeparadhana, Srirangam, 5 p.m.

Periyamariamman Temple: Navarathri festival, veena recital by S.Devaki and party, Woraiyur, 6.30 p.m.

Sri Mahalakshmi Thayar Temple: Navarathri festival, pujas, Mannarpuram, 6.30 p.m.

Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple: Brahmothsavam, Yali vaganam, 8 a.m.; Hamsa vaganam, Indira Nagar, 7.30 p.m.

Sri Ramakrishna Sarada Samithi: Navarathri festival, puja, parayanam, discourse, Railway Colony, Golden Rock, 10 a.m.

Thillainayagi Ambika-Thirvesvaramudaiyar Temple: Navarathri festival, Sri Kamatchi Amman alangaram, Ariyur, 6 p.m.

Sri Vishnu Sahasranama Parayana Sabha: Sri Vishnu Sahasranama parayanam, Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple, Akilandeswari Garden, Melur, Srirangam, 6 p.m.

Sri Rama Nama Sath Sangam: Sri Rama Nama parayanam, 92. Balamurugan Street, Amman Nagar, 6 p.m.

GENERAL

National College: Core group special meeting, P. Raghavan, librarian, National College, speaks on documentary on World History, 12.30 p.m.

M.A.M.B School: Lecture on ‘Real estate management’ by M. Muhilvanan, Business Manager, Malar Energy and Infrastructure, 3 p.m.

M.I.E.T. Engineering College: Department of Management Studies, orientation programme on entrepreneurship, Ramaswamy Desai, CEO, CR Business Solutions, chief guest, 10 a.m.

J.J. College of Engineering and Technology: Department of Management Studies, lecture on ‘Earn while you learn – investment opportunities’ by K. Devaraju, certified trainer of SEBI, 10.30 a.m.

Government Law College and Youth Red Cross Society: Workshop on disaster management, J. Vincent Kamaraj, Principal, Government Law College, presides, 10.30 a.m.

Bishop Heber College Heber Alumni Association: Inauguration of EDC mentoring programme, Rathna Kumar, Executive Director, Hotel Ramyas, chief guest, 11.30 a.m.

St. Joseph’s College and ISRO Sathish Dhawan Space Centre: World Space Week celebrations, exhibition and competitions, 9.30 a.m.

Department of Information and Public Relations: Government exhibition, St. John’s Vestry Anglo Indian Higher Secondary School ground, 4 p.m.

Kongunadu College of Engineering and Technology: Seminar on ‘iCloud technology,’ 10 a.m.

Tamil Nadu Handicrafts Development Corporation: Craft mela, Srinivasa Mahal, Williams Road, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.