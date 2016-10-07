The Agriculture Department has appealed to farmers to insure their crop under the Prime Minister’s Crop Insurance Scheme.

In a press release, R.Chandrasekaran, Joint Director of Agriculture, said farmers have to pay only 1.5 per cent of the premium amount. The insured amount for an acre of paddy was Rs.25,000 and the premium for the same is Rs.3,350. However, farmers need to pay only Rs.375 towards premium and the remaining sum would be borne by the State and Central governments.

Farmers can also claim compensation under the scheme for prevented sowing / planting risk. For such cases, the last date for payment of premium is October 15. Farmers who wish to insure their crop after sowing or plantation should pay the premium before November 30.

Farmers who avail crop loans from cooperative societies or banks would be automatically enrolled under the scheme. Farmers who have not taken loans can submit the applications and pay the premium amount with the Agriculture Extension centres and the Agriculture Department officials, he said.