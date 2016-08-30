Members of Desiya-Thenindia Nadhigal Inaippu Vivasayigal Sangam staged a novel protest at the Collectorate here on Monday demanding permission to observe a fast on the Cauvery issue.

A group of members of the sangam led by its State president P. Ayyakannu came to the Collectorate to present a petition at the grievance day meet seeking permission to observe fast against the Centre and Karnataka government for failing to release water in the Cauvery. However, the police, who prevented them at the entrance, told them that only five representatives would be allowed to meet the Collector.

But Mr. Ayyakannu insisted that all farmers should be allowed to meet him. When negotiations were on, the farmers suddenly prostrated one by one before the police officials, as a symbolic protest, seeking permission for observing fast. The police officials, who were taken aback by the novel protest of farmers, allowed them inside the Collectorate.

Several of them again prostrated before the Collector K.S. Palanisamy when they presented petition to him. He promised them that suitable action would be taken on their petition. However, the members, who were not satisfied with the reply, sat outside the GDP hall removing their shirts stating that they would not move until the police officials grant permission for the fast.

The agitation came to an end after the police took Mr. Ayyakannu for a meeting the senior police officials.