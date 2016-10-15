Police took into custody about 70 farmers who staged a road blockade at the Lower Anicut near here on Friday.

Police took into custody about 70 farmers who staged a road blockade at the Lower Anicut near here on Friday. They were demanding release of water in Coleroon. Vehicular traffic on the Kumbakonam-Chennai highway was disrupted for an hour owing to the agitation.

Led by Lower Anicut Aycutdars’ Association president T. Vinayakamoorthy, farmers blocked the road at Lower Anicut PWD office stating that though Mettur dam was opened on September 20, sufficient water was not being let into Coleroon, resulting in fields were irrigated by Vadavaru, South Rajan Channel, North Rajan Channel, Kumukki Manniyaru and Veeranam lake were not getting water.

The PWD authorities must release 3,000 cusecs in Coleroon to meet the demands of Lower Anicut farmers, he said.