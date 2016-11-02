Facilitation centre opened

A passenger seeking information at All Women Passenger Facilitation Centre at railway junction in Tiruchi on Tuesday.— Photo: A.Muralitharan

A round-the-clock All Women Passenger Facilitation Centre has been opened at Tiruchi Railway Junction to help women passengers seeking travel-related assistance.

Set up on platform 1, the centre would be manned by women staff from the Commercial Department and the Railway Protection Force.

It would also help women in lodging complaints with the Government Railway Police if they sought.

The officials said a separate baby feeding centre would soon come up here to provide privacy for nursing mothers to take care of their infants.

A press release said similar women facilitation centres had been started at Coimbatore, Madurai, Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram railway stations.