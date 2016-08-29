Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospital opened its branch here on Sunday. Shriya Saran, film actor, inaugurated the hospital on Shastri Road. Amar Agarwal, Chairman and Managing Director, Dr. Agarwal’s group of eye hospitals, said the new hospital said the group was looking at expanding the services from the current 50 hospitals to 150 in the next three years.
Earlier, Ms. Shriya flagged off a rally to create awareness of eye donation.
