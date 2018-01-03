DMK’s black flag protest greets Governor in Thanjavur

more-in

During his visit to Thanjavur on Tuesday, Governor Banwarilal Purohit yet again sought to engage directly with the public and sectoral organisations besides batting for cleanliness and hygiene as part of the Swachh Bharat initiative. His actions drew the ire of the DMK, whose cadre staged a black flag protest near the venue of a programme which Mr. Purohit was attending.

After an early morning visit to the famed Sri Brihadeeswarar Temple (also known as the ‘Big Temple’), the Governor hit the road, encouraging residents to keep hygiene and sanitation close to their heart. Inagurating a road show at the New Bus Stand with his now-customary sweep for the Swachh Bharat Mission, the Governor called upon the public to unite, resolve, educate and motivate one another to keep the environment clean.

Keeping the city clean was everybody’s responsibility, he said, adding that people should not unload everything on the government’s shoulders and expect its agencies alone to do the job. Cleanliness prevented communicable diseases, and hence, must be prioritised, he said.

Later, Mr. Purohit, with his Secretary R. Rajagopal in tow, was briefed by Collector A. Annadurai on the progress being made on ongoing projects.

Shortly thereafter, the Governor received petitions from individuals and organisations representing various sections of society, including a host of farmers’ bodies. The farmers’ associations detailed the problems facing the members of their community in the Delta region, and impressed upon the Governor the need for the Central government to constitute the Cauvery Management Board immediately and to ensure that Karnataka releases Tamil Nadu’s due share of Cauvery water. They also highlighted the plight of farmers who had not received the crop insurance amounts for the previous year and sought his intervention on that front.

However, the DMK, which did not take kindly to the Governor’s penchant for conducting district-wise review of administrative work and engaging directly with the public, staged a black flag protest right outside the New Bus Stand, where the Governor was promoting the Swachh Bharat initiative.

Former Union Ministers T.R. Baalu and S.S. Palanimanikkam, former State Ministers, party MLAs, office-bearers and cadre, numbering more than 300, waved black flags, protesting against the Governor’s visit.

Members of the Cauvery Rights Retrieval Forum, led by its Coordinator P. Maniyarasan, also staged a black flag stir near Circuit House, where the Governor was receiving petitions from the public.