Vellamandi N. Natarajan, Minister for Tourism, and K. S. Palanisamy, Collector, flaging off bus service from Tiruchi Airport to Karur and Thanjavur in Tiruchi on Wednesday.— Photo: M. Srinath.

TNSTC to operate two bus services to Karur and one to Thanjavur

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation on Wednesday introduced bus connectivity from the Tiruchi Airport to the Central Bus Stand here and a couple of nearby towns.

The corporation would hereafter operate four daily services from the airport, two of them to Karur and one each to Thanjavur and the Central Bus Stand in the city. The services, essentially extension of routes already in operation, were flagged off by Vellamandi N.Natarajan, Minister for Tourism, and P.Kumar, MP, in the presence of K.S.Palanisamy, Collector, and K.Gunasekaran, Airport Director.

The two services to Karur will depart from the airport at 4 a.m. and 4 p.m. every day to cater to passengers arriving from early morning and afternoon flights.

The service to Thanjavur will depart at 4 a.m. The bus service to Central Bus Stand will depart at 9.45 a.m.

In the absence of direct bus connectivity, passengers arriving at the airport have to go to the Central Bus Stand by autorickshaws or taxis to board buses to nearby towns. Or, they have to board town bus services operating via the airport.

The buses to Karur and Thanjavur from the airport would operate via the Central Bus Stand.

A few years back, the TNSTC had introduced air conditioned town bus services from the city but the services were withdrawn within a few months due to poor patronage. However, airport sources are hopeful that the bus routes would serve the passengers well.

The schedule of the services was decided based on a study to assess the requirements of passengers and in synchronisation with the flight arrival timings, they said.