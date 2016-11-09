G. Anand Babu and Sachin Ravi, the winners of BIM Quest grand final, in Tiruchi on Tuesday.— Photo: M.Moorthy

Bangalore-based corporate team Grandmaster and the Master Blaster and the Chennai-based Chota BIM emerged the winner and runner-up respectively in a national-level quiz contest organised by Bharathidasan Institute of Management at Hotel Sangam on Monday.

Grandmaster and Master Blaster members G. Anand Babu and Sachin Ravi walked away with the Rs. 50,000 cash prize while Chota BIM members Jayakanthan Ranganathan and Prashanth Sampath won Rs. 25,000.

Conducted by ace quiz master Barry O’Brien, the event, titled ‘BIM Quest’, saw six teams – Grandmasters and the Master Blasters, Chota BIM, S 4, Fresh Bite, To Guess or Not To Guess and Mostly Off Stage – pit their wits on various topics related to business and finance.

The audio-visual quizzing was interspersed with questions for the audience, with each correct answer being rewarded with a nearly endless supply of chocolates by the quiz master.

Finding the common corporate link in a set of pictures saw the teams testing their lateral thinking skills to the limit, with much hilarity created by some wild guesses by the audience.

The video segment on advertising, featuring scenes from two ads spliced together and set to an unconnected piece of music, had the hall in uproar as both quizzers and audience tried to guess the right answer.

“It looks like the audience knows more about the advertisements than the teams,” remarked Mr. O’Brien, who directed the proceedings in a confident style.

Teams were grilled on explaining terms such as ‘toehold purchase’, ‘cockroach theory’, ‘16 Men of Tain,’ ‘affluenza,’ and ‘zero-drag employee’.

BIM Quest was the second of three events being organised as part of ‘Crescita 2016’ by BIM.

Crescita 2016 will conclude on November 10 with ‘Isai Kaveri’, a fusion concert by the musical duo – violinist Kumaresh and veena exponent Jayanthi Kumaresh.