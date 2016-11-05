Flutters all the way:Butterflies sucking nectar from flowers at the Butterfly Conservatory Park near Srirangam. The population of butterflies has increased following the onset of North East monsoon.— Photo: B. Velankanni Raj

Fall in temperature in the last two weeks has come in favour

With the onset of the north-east monsoon bringing down the mercury level in Tiruchi city, the butterfly conservatory at Melur Road in Srirangam has seen a sharp rise in the population of butterflies in recent weeks.

The thick growth of various nectar-bearing flowers all around the conservatory, steady and gentle flow of waters from the scores of small and large fountains and waterfalls in different parts of the conservatory which has come up on an area of about 25 acres and above all the fall in temperature in the last two weeks have all come in favour of the butterflies at the conservatory.

According to Forest Department sources, there has been an increase in the population of species such as ‘plain tiger,’ ‘striped tiger,’ and ‘common blue bottle’ at the conservatory.

This apart, a few new varieties have also been sighted.

The new varieties include ‘Tailed jay,’ and ‘Blue mormon.’ Normally, these varieties could be sighted only atop hills during the monsoon, sources said.

While a large number of butterflies can be seen on various nectar flowers, the ‘crotalaria’ plant attracts multiple butterfly species. “Apart from its flowers, the stems of the plant also facilitates growth of butterfly larvae,” the source said.

Additional care has been taken for the upkeep and maintenance of the conservatory as there has been an increase in the number of visitors.

“The conservatory has turned an entertainment avenue for the residents in and around Tiruchi district. At least 6,000 persons visit the conservatory during the week-end and on holidays,” sources added.

Strict vigil has been ensured through the installation of surveillance cameras.

At least 6,000 persons visit the conservatory during the week-end and

on holidays