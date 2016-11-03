D. Parimala Devi, Dean and Special Officer, Government Medial College and Hospital, explaining a point to staffabout prevention of dengue at Pudukottai on Wednesday.

Special medical camp was conducted at Pandamangalam

: About 550 workers of the Corporation have been deployed to carry out a house-to-house drive to destroy mosquito breeding sources across the city, Special Officer and Tiruchi Corporation Commissioner N.Ravichandran said here on Wednesday.

A special medical camp was conducted at Pandamangalam on Wednesday as part of measures taken to check the spread of dengue fever. He inspected the medical camp and the fogging operations taken up in the locality.

Pudukottai

An awareness campaign on prevention of dengue was inaugurated by D. Parimala Devi, Dean and Special Officer of Pudukottai Government Medical College and Hospital here at the Ranee’s Government Maternity Hospital here on Wednesday.

She asked the medical and para-medical personnel attached to the hospital to ensure immediate and prompt treatment to those reporting with symptoms of dengue. She urged the people to extend their cooperation for destruction of mosquito breeding sources. Clearing of waste plastics, coconut shells and old tyres would go a long way in checking breeding of mosquitoes.

Swaminathan, District Project Officer, Tamil Nadu Health Systems Project, said the awareness campaign would be launched at all government hospitals, primary health centres and other prominent places with a view to ensure a concerted fight against the dengue.