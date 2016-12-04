Training in adolescent counselling

Valedictory of the workshop held by the Department of Womens Studies, Bharathidasan University, in Tiruchi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: by email

A 6-day training programme for trainers on family and adolescent counselling conducted by the Department of Women’s Studies, Bharathidasan University in collaboration with Trichy Obstetrics and Gynaecologists Society (TRIOGS), concluded on Saturday.

The Family and Adolescent Counselling Centre was set up in November to examine problems faced by the youth in correlation to their family circumstances. Thirty trainers have been given orientation on how to deal with psycho-social problems.

“We found that adolescent mental health issues are almost always directly related to problems in the family, particularly domestic violence,” said N. Manimekalai, Director and Head, Department of Women's Studies. “These need-based courses were based on research into real-life cases,” she added.

Among the topics covered in the workshop were skills required to counsel teenagers on reproductive health, premarital sex and unwanted pregnancy.

Experts also briefed participants on menstrual hygiene, psycho-therapies, clinical psychology and self-defence.

Issues related to male adolescents included substance abuse, peer pressure and effect of parental violence.

Addressing the gathering, M. M. Senthamil Selvi, Regional Joint Director, Regional Directorate of Collegiate Education, said, “Girls should learn to be alert and careful when in public, because of concerns for their safety.”

She also suggested that high-ranking female professionals should be good role models to young women.

Dr. Sripriya Pragasam, president, TRIOGS was also part of the valediction.