Three arrested for damaging Jaya’s portrait

more-in

TIRUCHI: The Lalgudi police have arrested three youths on the charge of damaging a flex banner and a portrait of the late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa at Manakkal village near Lalgudi.

The trio – Mohanasundaram alias Mani (20), Leo Raj (20) and Vinodh (20) – were arrested on Sunday on a complaint preferred by Gomathi, a women’s wing functionary of the AIADMK.

Police sources said Gomathi had installed a flex banner and a portrait near her house at Manakkal village in remembrance of the late Chief Minister.

She found the flex banner and the portrait damaged on Saturday night. Later, she lodged a complaint with the Lalgudi police who arrested the trio, the sources added.