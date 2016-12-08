Temple being renovated

more-in

The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department has taken up renovation of Sri Kailasanathar temple, a sub-shrine at Sri Brahmapuriswarar temple at Tirupattur near here.

The temple dedicated to Sri Kailsanathar is located on the outer prakaram of Sri Brahmmapuriswarar temple close to its temple tank. Every wall of the ‘prakaram’ carries intricately carved images of Lord Siva and Lord Parvathi mostly associated with various ‘bhavam’ of dance art particularly Bharathanatyam. An estimated 250 panels can be found on the ‘vimanam’ of the sanctum sanctorum.

Exposed to rain and shine for centuries, the images had been badly damaged and the authorities have taken special efforts for their restoration. The ‘mahamandapam’ leading to the sanctum sanctorum is being renovated. Authorities said that the work was being executed on a slow phase ensuring adequate care for restoration of its original grandeur. The images on the northern part of the ‘vimanam’ has distinct panels showing the different forms of Lord Siva and Lord Parvathi. The dance forms of Lord Siva mostly pertain to the legend in ‘Tiruvilaiyadalpuranam’. A white stone idol of ‘Nandhi’ in front of the sanctum sanctorum attracts the devotees.