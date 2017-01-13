Students demand infrastructure for school

Students of Government High School in Karumpuli village near Manapparai who came to the Collector's Office in Tiruchi on January 09, 2017 demanding adequate infrastructure for their school. | Photo Credit: B_VELANKANNI RAJ

more-in

A group of students from the Government High School in Karumpuli near Manapparai falling under the Srirangam Assembly constituency submitted a petition to District Collector K. S. Palanisamy, demanding provision of infrastructure, particularly classrooms and laboratories.

The students, led by the parents and representatives of Parent-Teacher Association, in their petition, said that though they had submitted several petitions to the officials for the past several years, nothing concrete had materialised, forcing them to directly approach the District Collector. N. Nallu, M. Rajalingam and R. Saravanan, who accompanied the 80-odd pupils from the village, said that the school, which was founded in 1954 accounted for a strength of 148 pupils.

A single classroom had been partitioned into four or five divisions to accommodate pupils of different standards. The academic efficiency of students was far less as students were unable to listen to their teachers due to noise from adjoining classes.