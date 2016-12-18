Popularising new variety of black gram

Scientists explaining the new black gram cultivation technique at Vamban near Pudukottai on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Scientists attached to Krishi Vigyan Kendra at Vamban near here have been popularising two varieties of black gram ‘VBN 8’ and ‘VBN 6’ among the farmers by setting up demonstration plots at select places across the district.

A total of 75 demonstration plots have been set up on a total area of 30 hectares. The villages where the plots are located, include Vengidakulam, Pathanpatti, Kothakottai and Kulamangalam -- all in Tiruvarangulam block and Rajapatti in Gandarvakottai block.

Explaining the advantages of the above varieties at Vennavalkudi village near Tiruvarangulam on Friday, Programme Coordinator of the Kendra, R. Manimekalai, said that it gives attractive returns and seed treatment with bio-control agents would also help proper growth of the ‘VBN 8’ and ‘VBN 6’ varieties.

V. R. Saminathan Assistant Professor of Entomology, spoke on measures to check the incidence of diseases or pest attack for good growth of the plants.

S. Mathiyazhagan, Assistant Professor of Plant Pathology, spoke on seed treatment with bio control agent. Listing out major diseases in the black gram, he explained the remedial measures to be adopted immediately.

Further details can be had by contacting R. Manimekalai, Programme Co-ordinator, by dialling 04322-290321 during working days.