Pay fare through Paytm, says this autorickshaw driver

At a time when Point of Sale devices and mobile wallets are yet to gain wide currency among small business operators and vendors in Tiruchi region, an enterprising autorickshaw driver of Perambalur is offering his customers the option of paying the fare through the Paytm mobile wallet.

N.Durai (38), an autorickshaw driver of Perambalur and a Paytm mobile wallet user, offers his customers the option of paying through the wallet over the past few days. Mr.Durai says he had come across a few video clippings showing some auto drivers using the mobile wallet for accepting payments from customers in other parts of the state.

“I have been using the Paytm wallet for making payments for my mobile recharge for quite some time. After the demonetisation and the currency shortage, I decided to give the option to my customers. I have pasted the Paytm code (QR code) both inside and outside my autorickshaw,” he said. Customers, who use the mobile wallet, would have to just to scan the code on their mobile phones and pay the fare to his account.

But so far there has not been many takers. “Though Perambalur is a small town, most customers have smart phones with data connections and use social media. But no customer has used the option so far,” said Mr.Durai, a degree holder, who has been driving autorickshaw for 18 years in Perambalur. His customers continue to pay in cash. “Some times it becomes difficult to find change to give the balance. But I manage somehow,” he said.

Mr.Durai said he has been educating his customers, his fellow auto drivers and even some shop keepers on the use of mobile wallets. “Many people are curious and enquire about the facility on seeing the code on my auto. I hope people will start using it as there is more awareness,” he said.