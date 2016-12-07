Pall of gloom descends on the central region

more-in

An air of gloom hung over Tiruchi and in the central region as cadre of the AIADMK mourned the death of their leader Jayalalithaa at various places on Tuesday.

Silent processions were taken out by the AIADMK men who turned sombre on hearing the demise of their party leader. Portraits and cut outs of Ms. Jayalalithaa were installed by the loyal cadre who offered floral tributes and paid their respects.

AIADMK functionaries put up pandals in a couple of places in Tiruchi to mourn the death of their leader. The day passed off peacefully with no untoward incidents reported from any where in the central region even as the police mounted vigil by stepping by security measures.

Shops and business establishments remained closed for the day in Tiruchi and other districts in the region as traders down shutters as a mark of respect to the departed leader.

Both private and State Transport Corporation buses were off the roads in Tiruchi and eight other districts in the central region. There was no movement of autorickshaws, private cabs and goods carriers either in Tiruchi.

Roads and busy thoroughfares in Tiruchi were totally deserted with thin movement of only two-wheelers. Police patrol vehicles kept moving at different spots to ensure that things were under control.

The national highways crisscrossing Tiruchi too presented a deserted look with sparse movement of light vehicles as people desisted from travelling. The central and chathram bus stands at Tiruchi presented a barren look with government buses stationed in the respective depots.

However, there was no disruption in rail services although passenger movement was less as compared to any other normal day. To ensure that nothing untoward occurred, law enforcers put in place elaborate security measures in the region by deploying their complete manpower strength barring those on medical and maternal leave to mount vigil.

“The entire day was calm and peaceful as a strict vigil was maintained across the region,” said a top police officer. Around 8,500 police personnel were mobilised and deployed in the region consisting of Tiruchi, Pudukottai, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Karur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts.

In addition to district police personnel, eight companies of Tamil Nadu Special Police were deployed in the region to augment security strength, said the officer. Senior police officers were on constant rounds in Tiruchi and in other districts following instructions from the top brass.

Pudukottai

AIADMK cadres paid floral tributes to the portrait of Jayalalithaa at major junctions in the district. Public address systems were set up at these places and the old and popular film songs from MGR films were played on. At Kammankadu Melapatti and other villages, a large number of women paid homage by offering floral tributes. Members of Pudukottai District Chamber of Commerce, led by Seenu. Chinnappa, president, took out a silent procession to condole her demise.

The entire town wore a deserted look as bus services were totally withdrawn. Hotels and other shop-keepers downed shutters. Milk supply, however, remained uninterrupted.

All IFML shops and licensed bars will remain closed for three days till December 8. In a press release issued here on Tuesday, Collector S. Ganesh said that action would be taken against those flouting the order.

In Karaikal, buses, autorickshaws and trucks were off the road. Fishermen did not venture into sea. P. Parthiban, Collector, offered floral tributes to a portrait of Jayalalithaa. R. Kesavan, Sub-Collector, was present.

In Perambalur, Collector K. Nandakumar offered tributes to the portrait of Jayalalithaa.

Karur

A large number of cadres and officials on Tuesday took out a silent rally here as a mark of paying respect to Ms. Jayalalithaa.

Collector K. Govindaraj and the Superintendent of Police T.K. Rajasekaran led the mourners after paying floral tributes to the portrait of the late leader. The rally began at the Collectorate and culminated at Thiruvallur ground.

While recollecting the contribution of Ms. Jayalalithaa to the development of the State, Mr. Govindaraj said that her contribution would keep her fame intact forever.