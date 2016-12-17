New super speciality hospital starts taking shape

The building for a super speciality hospital coming up at the Thanjavur Government Medical College Hospital campus. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangements

Construction of a new super speciality hospital coming up at the Thanjavur Government Medical College campus is on at full swing and is expected to be completed by mid-December next year, Collector A. Annadurai said.

The hospital was sanctioned at an estimate of Rs. 150 crore by late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa to benefit people of delta districts, Tiruchi, Ariyalur, Perambalur and Pudukottai districts, he said.

The hospital would have a total plinth area of 20,196 square feet including the main block spread over about 19,396 square feet.

Of the total estimate, Rs. 80 crore would be spent on civil works, Rs. 55 crore for purchase of medical equipment, Rs. 80 lakh for fire fighting equipment, Rs. 30 lakh for CCTV camera systems and Rs. 50 lakh for solar power unit.

The hospital would have 290 beds including 90 beds in the intensive care unit.

Super speciality departments

The hospital would have 10 super speciality departments including cardiology, neurology, nephrology and urology. Construction of the building began on June 15 this year and it would be completed by December 2017, Mr. Annadurai said.