Move to decongest Karur bus stand

In order to reduce congestion in the Karur bus stand, Collector K. Govindaraj on Thursday asked the authorities of Transport Corporations to swap the bays of Tiruchi and Madurai bound buses.

When the issue was pointed out at the monthly traffic advisory committee meeting held here, he said that the bays, which were used for Tiruchi bound buses should be hereafter used for Madurai bound buses. The arrangement was to reduce congestion to an extent. A speed breaker should be established on Karur-Tiruchi road.

Mr. Govindaraj said that the Assistant Director of Town Panchayats had been asked to take steps to relay road for four km from Letchumanapatti to Poolambadi.

T.K. Rajasekaran, Superintendent of Police, and senior officials took part in the meeting.