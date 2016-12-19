Harbour being modernised

more-in

The government has sanctioned a project to modernise the harbour here.

Funded by World Bank at an estimate of Rs. 19.52 crore, it will ensure safe and hygienic handling and processing of fishes. Sanctioned under the Coastal Disaster Risk Reduction Project, it is being implemented through the project implementation agency here.

Special efforts are being taken to bring water by tanker lorries to the construction site, say sources. About 60 per cent of the work had been completed so far. The project, being executed in three major components, includes construction of a slip way, power room, winch room and boat repair yard in the first phase at an estimate of Rs.7.88 crore.

The second package provides a chain of infrastructure including chilling plant, fish processing unit and two sumps at an estimate of Rs.6.89 crore. The daily capacity of the chilling plant will be 30 tonnes and the fishermen would be able to handle the fish hygienically, sources said. The third phase has been fully dedicated to construction of effluent treatment plant which will be based on Sequencing Batch Reactor (SBR) technology. “It involves erection and commissioning of the ETP with a daily handling capacity of one million litres of effluent and will be executed on directly build, operate and transfer basis. Fishermen would benefit in a big way once the work is completed, sources said.