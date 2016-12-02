Delta districts brace for Cyclone Nada

A farmer applying fertilizer to the paddy crop not minding the heavy downpour in a field near Vengur in Tiruchi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M_Moorthy

Officials, monitoring officers carry out inspections, reviewing precautionary arrangements

Several parts of the central region received moderate to heavy rainfall since Wednesday night in the wake of cyclone Nada. Many parts of Nagapattinam district received heavy rainfall since Wednesday evening.

Areas such as Nagapattinam,Vedaranyam, Point Calimere and Mayiladuthurai received heavy rainfall. The neighbouring Karaikal district in Puducherry Union Territory also received good rain.

Moderate to heavy rain lashed several parts of delta districts such as Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Pudukottai. In Tiruchi there was intermittent rain. Nippy weather prevailed and by evening chilly wind was blowing at considerable speed.

The sky remained overcast throughout the day on Thursday with intermittent rain. The squally weather forced the fishermen and the residents of coastal areas to confine themselves to their homes. District officials and monitoring officers carried out inspections across the districts, reviewing precautionary arrangements.

The sea was rough throughout the day. High wind velocity was reported along the coast off Vedaranyam, Point Calimere and Karaikal.

Hundreds of mechanised and country boats were anchored along the coast of Nagapattinam and Akkaraipettai. To prevent damage to boats when the cyclone makes landfall, the fishermen have moved their boats to safer areas. A boat belonging to the Indian Navy, which was anchored in the Nagapattinam port, has been taken to a safe distance with the help of a crane.

Pradeep Yadav, Monitoring Officer for Nagapattinam district, inspected the precautionary measures taken in Sirkazhi and Kollidam areas. He verified whether adequate shelters have been kept in readiness for moving people to safety in case of emergency.

At Manamelkudi in Pudukottai district, fishermen hurriedly shifted their boats to safety after the sea started receding on Thursday morning.

Food Minister R.Kamaraj inspected various places in Tiruvarur district and instructed officials to remove weed growth in drainage canals.

The rainfall, though coming a bit late and not adequate, has come as relief to samba paddy farmers.

The following is the chief amount of rainfall recorded in the district during the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 a.m. on Thursday (in mm) in Nagapattinam district: Vedaranyam 45.60, Talaignayar 44.60, Tirupoondi 42.20, Nagapattinam 20.70 and Mayiladuthurai 11.

The rainfall recorded in Thanjavur district during the day till 4 p.m. on Thursday (in mm): Ayyampettai, 36, Vallam 29.50, Adirampattinam 24.50, Pattukottai 20.52, Grand Anicut 20, Thirukattupalli 19.80, Vettikadu 18.40, Budalur and Neivasal Thenpathi 17.40, Kurungulam 16 and Madukur 10.50.

The rainfall during the same period in Tiruchi district was as follows (in mm): Musiri 28.20, Navalur Kuttapattu 27, Tiruchi Town 24, Tiruchi Airport 22.50, Thuvakudi 22, Samayapuram 19, Pullampadi 17.40, Kovilpatti 17.20, Kallakudi 16.20, Vathalai Anicut 12, Pulivalam 10.