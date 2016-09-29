As many as 808 polling booths will be established in the Tiruchi City Corporation election, according to N. Ravichandran, Commissioner, Tiruchi Corporation. He said that the polling stations, which were used in the last Assembly elections, would be retained. It had been decided to use Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) for the polling. About 900 EVMs were kept in a safe room. A team of Bharat Heavy Electronics Ltd had arrived to check the effectiveness of EVMs. He said about 3500 personnel would be employed for polling. Each booth would have four personnel. They had been given two rounds of training.