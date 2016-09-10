About 6.13 lakh persons have been issued various certificates of the Revenue Department through the 197 public service centres functioning in the district.

Applications for certificates such as income, community, nativity, first graduate and destitute woman are being received at the centres and processed online. Applicants would have to pay a fee of Rs.50 to get the certificates, Collector K.S.Palanisamy said in a press release. Applications for marriage assistance and other welfare schemes are also received at the centres and so far 8,721 applications have been received.

He also pointed out that computerised pattas were being issued through the e-service centres and so far 22,053 persons have been issued the same. Applicants have to pay a fee of Rs.50 for patta name transfer and Rs.20 for copies of chitta, he said.

Special coaching

A special coaching programme for candidates appearing for TNPSC Group-IV examinations began at the District Employment Office on Friday.

Collector K.S. Palanisamy, who inaugurated it, said the coaching would be conducted on Saturdays and Sundays and experts would handle sessions subject-wise.