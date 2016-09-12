The Public Works Department is in the process of establishing 14 check dams across certain tributaries of the Cauvery.

The dams are being put in place across the district at an estimate of a little over Rs. 20 crore with funds from the State government and the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development’s Rural Infrastructure Development Fund.

The dams were being established across Kothamangalam Vari at Alundur in Srirangam taluk; Nandiyar in Vandalai – Gudalur of Lalgudi taluk; Maanodai at Melarasoor of Lalgudi taluk; Uppar at Devimangalam of Manachanallur taluk; Shanmughanadhi at Thirupattur of Manachanallur taluk; Vellar at Vembanur of Marungapuri taluk; Kannuthu Odai at Kumaravadi of Manapparai taluk; Mamundiyar at Samudram of Manapparai taluk; Koraiyur at Karuppur in Manapparai taluk; Uppar Vari at K. Periyapatty of Manapparai taluk; Ponnaniyar in Manapparai taluk; Ayyar at Thandalaiputhur of Musiri taluk; Kattaru at Kumbakudi of Tiruverambur taluk and Panguni Vaikkal at Sirumarudhur in Lalgudi taluk.

The Planning and Design wing of the PWD identified the spots based on inputs from farmers and public, say sources.

The dams would essentially serve as an artificial recharge structure preventing water from going waste during sudden downpour. It would hold water thereby augmenting groundwater table and providing water for livestock and villagers, says an official.

The PWD has planned to complete the work before the onset of the North East monsoon. Checks dam works had been completed at nine places while works in the remaining spots were expected to be over by next month.

The dams were constructed in such way that its height was 1.2 metres from the bed level. Water passing through the tributaries goes waste in the event of a sudden downpour.